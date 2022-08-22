Are analysts optimistic about Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALZN) stock?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) closed the day trading at 1.02 down -14.29% from the previous closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539214 shares were traded. ALZN reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALZN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.40 and its Current Ratio is at 12.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ascendiant Capital Markets on October 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when AULT MILTON C III bought 15,000 shares for $1.08 per share. The transaction valued at 16,214 led to the insider holds 9,966,667 shares of the business.

AULT MILTON C III bought 14,000 shares of ALZN for $14,833 on Aug 15. The 10% Owner now owns 9,951,667 shares after completing the transaction at $1.06 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, AULT MILTON C III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,040 and bolstered with 9,937,667 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALZN has reached a high of $3.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9423, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3580.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALZN traded about 375.53K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALZN traded about 716.26k shares per day. A total of 87.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.25M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ALZN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.79, compared to 1.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.18 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.21. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.