As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, DatChat Inc. (DATS) offers stability

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) closed the day trading at 1.21 down -3.97% from the previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 166840 shares were traded. DATS reached its highest trading level at $1.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DATS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.60 and its Current Ratio is at 32.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DATS now has a Market Capitalization of 25.95M and an Enterprise Value of 9.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 601.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 228.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DATS has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1691, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2905.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DATS traded about 243.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DATS traded about 399.66k shares per day. A total of 21.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.84M. Insiders hold about 13.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DATS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 317.9k with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 325.42k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.89%.