Considering Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) closed at 0.42 in the last session, down -6.42% from day before closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0289 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1644027 shares were traded. COCP reached its highest trading level at $0.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4211.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.30 and its Current Ratio is at 18.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on July 08, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COCP has reached a high of $1.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4124, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5472.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COCP traded on average about 179.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 400.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 97.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.98M. Insiders hold about 15.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 158.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.54, compared to 262.03k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.16% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.23, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.31.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9M and the low estimate is $2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,386.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.