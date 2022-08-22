ELA (Envela Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Envela Corporation’s stock clocked out at 8.16, down -2.51% from its previous closing price of $8.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42652 shares were traded. ELA reached its highest trading level at $8.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.01.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when DeStefano Allison M bought 1,250 shares for $8.05 per share. The transaction valued at 10,062 led to the insider holds 136,276 shares of the business.

DeStefano Allison M bought 1,000 shares of ELA for $4,400 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 135,026 shares after completing the transaction at $4.40 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, DeStefano Allison M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,671 shares for $4.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,302 and bolstered with 134,026 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Envela’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELA has reached a high of $8.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELA traded 101.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 84.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ELA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 134.63k with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 127.98k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.77 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $37.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.2M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Envela Corporation’s year-ago sales were $33.72M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.76M, an increase of 16.10% over than the figure of $11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43.02M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $179.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.97M, up 26.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.7M and the low estimate is $202.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.