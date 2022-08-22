How is ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s (NYSE: ECOM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) closed at 15.58 in the last session, down -2.56% from day before closing price of $15.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158423 shares were traded. ECOM reached its highest trading level at $15.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ECOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $16.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 10, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when WINGO M SCOT sold 3,250 shares for $14.91 per share. The transaction valued at 48,458 led to the insider holds 31,251 shares of the business.

WINGO M SCOT sold 3,250 shares of ECOM for $47,060 on Jun 21. The Director now owns 34,501 shares after completing the transaction at $14.48 per share. On May 13, another insider, WINGO M SCOT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $12.88 each. As a result, the insider received 193,200 and left with 37,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ChannelAdvisor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECOM has reached a high of $29.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.14.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ECOM traded on average about 215.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 181.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.98M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ECOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 1.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.96, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $42.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.87M to a low estimate of $42.5M. As of the current estimate, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $41.54M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.4M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.07M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.73M, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $196.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.3M and the low estimate is $194.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.