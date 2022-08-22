I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT).

After closing at $16.79 in the most recent trading day, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT) closed at 16.68, down -0.66%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86294 shares were traded. NXDT reached its highest trading level at $16.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXDT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 283.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 14 when DONDERO JAMES D bought 33,312 shares for $15.54 per share. The transaction valued at 517,668 led to the insider holds 3,580,862 shares of the business.

DONDERO JAMES D bought 286 shares of NXDT for $5,431 on Jul 06. The now owns 45,986 shares after completing the transaction at $18.99 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, DONDERO JAMES D, who serves as the of the company, bought 21,090 shares for $14.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 314,874 and bolstered with 3,534,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NexPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXDT has reached a high of $17.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 132.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.46M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NXDT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 66.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.50, compared to 11.1k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.