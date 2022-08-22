In the case of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC), what’s next?

The closing price of Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) was 71.44 for the day, down -2.11% from the previous closing price of $72.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 226236 shares were traded. BCC reached its highest trading level at $72.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.78.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

On June 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $71.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when HIBBS KELLY E. sold 3,180 shares for $68.96 per share. The transaction valued at 219,293 led to the insider holds 40,736 shares of the business.

Brown Dean Michael sold 2,394 shares of BCC for $197,688 on Mar 02. The EVP, Wood Products now owns 47,929 shares after completing the transaction at $82.58 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Twedt Jill, who serves as the SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $77.85 each. As a result, the insider received 311,418 and left with 29,932 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Boise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCC has reached a high of $85.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.87.

Shares Statistics:

BCC traded an average of 376.13K shares per day over the past three months and 293.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.18M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 973.67k with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 902.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, BCC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.11 and a low estimate of $3.95, while EPS last year was $7.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.28, with high estimates of $4.46 and low estimates of $2.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.71 and $17.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.07. EPS for the following year is $8.76, with 6 analysts recommending between $10.4 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.52B to a low estimate of $1.93B. As of the current estimate, Boise Cascade Company’s year-ago sales were $2.05B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.99B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.93B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.63B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.