In What Direction Will Interface Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Goes From Here?

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) closed the day trading at 12.86 down -2.43% from the previous closing price of $13.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 288001 shares were traded. TILE reached its highest trading level at $13.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.79.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TILE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Interface’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TILE has reached a high of $18.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.96.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TILE traded about 246.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TILE traded about 276.18k shares per day. A total of 59.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.35M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TILE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.2M with a Short Ratio of 5.03, compared to 1.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

TILE’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.09 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.26. The current Payout Ratio is 3.80% for TILE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.34. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $358.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.4M to a low estimate of $358M. As of the current estimate, Interface Inc.’s year-ago sales were $292.03M, an estimated increase of 22.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $336.05M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $22.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $345.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $327M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TILE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.