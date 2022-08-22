Invest in Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (MEC) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $8.42 in the most recent trading day, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE: MEC) closed at 7.65, down -9.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 18474 shares were traded. MEC reached its highest trading level at $8.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MEC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on January 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Butz Todd M bought 2,000 shares for $7.25 per share. The transaction valued at 14,499 led to the insider holds 85,351 shares of the business.

Christen Timothy L bought 2,000 shares of MEC for $19,600 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 95,415 shares after completing the transaction at $9.80 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Michels Patrick D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $17.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 170,500 and bolstered with 60,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEC has reached a high of $20.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 89.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 108.21k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.57M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MEC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 150.81k with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 377.19k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $533M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $509.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $454.83M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $549.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $569.09M and the low estimate is $527.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.