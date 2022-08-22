Investing in EnerSys (ENS) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, EnerSys’s stock clocked out at 69.01, down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $71.05. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 200694 shares were traded. ENS reached its highest trading level at $70.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when O’Connell Shawn M. sold 2,535 shares for $78.95 per share. The transaction valued at 200,138 led to the insider holds 29,879 shares of the business.

Shaffer David M sold 7,100 shares of ENS for $603,642 on Aug 31. The President & CEO now owns 223,655 shares after completing the transaction at $85.02 per share. On Aug 27, another insider, Zogby Andrew M., who serves as the Pres. Energy Systems Global of the company, sold 4,351 shares for $87.26 each. As a result, the insider received 379,668 and left with 27,966 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EnerSys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENS has reached a high of $88.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENS traded 216.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 220.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.96M. Shares short for ENS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.28, compared to 1.4M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 6.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, ENS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for ENS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 19, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.13 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $6.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.56 and $5.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $906.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $921M to a low estimate of $892.43M. As of the current estimate, EnerSys’s year-ago sales were $810.53M, an estimated increase of 11.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, up 8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.83B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.