Is this a Prime Time To acquire SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) stock

The price of SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) closed at 18.33 in the last session, up 1.10% from day before closing price of $18.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 305263 shares were traded. SIBN reached its highest trading level at $18.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $35 to $34.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when RECUPERO ANTHONY J sold 5,463 shares for $17.29 per share. The transaction valued at 94,440 led to the insider holds 169,263 shares of the business.

FRANCIS LAURA sold 5,248 shares of SIBN for $90,723 on Aug 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 326,147 shares after completing the transaction at $17.29 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, DUNN JEFFREY W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,965 shares for $17.29 each. As a result, the insider received 137,693 and left with 124,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIBN has reached a high of $25.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIBN traded on average about 231.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 302.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.68M. Shares short for SIBN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.93, compared to 1.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.44 and a low estimate of $-0.57, while EPS last year was $-0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.4 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.77 and $-2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.91. EPS for the following year is $-1.63, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.44 and $-1.82.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $25.17M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.83M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, SI-BONE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $21.96M, an estimated increase of 14.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.42M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $14.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $107.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.15M, up 19.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $135.4M and the low estimate is $127.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.