It’s an appealing income play to consider Outbrain Inc. (OB)

After closing at $4.99 in the most recent trading day, Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) closed at 4.59, down -8.02%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699038 shares were traded. OB reached its highest trading level at $4.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5700.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Lahav Ori sold 2,931 shares for $6.03 per share. The transaction valued at 17,679 led to the insider holds 878,255 shares of the business.

Lahav Ori sold 7,700 shares of OB for $51,816 on Aug 10. The Co-Founder, CTO & GM, Israel now owns 881,186 shares after completing the transaction at $6.73 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Lahav Ori, who serves as the Co-Founder, CTO & GM, Israel of the company, sold 1,632 shares for $6.46 each. As a result, the insider received 10,540 and left with 888,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OB has reached a high of $18.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.2538.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 391.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 57.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.30M. Insiders hold about 15.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.33, compared to 963.37k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $245.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $248.4M to a low estimate of $242.2M. As of the current estimate, Outbrain Inc.’s year-ago sales were $247.15M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $271.3M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of $-0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $263M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.02B, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $1.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.