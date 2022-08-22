It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Nevro Corp. (NVRO) stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) closed the day trading at 48.33 down -4.82% from the previous closing price of $50.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 527813 shares were traded. NVRO reached its highest trading level at $50.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NVRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $64.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on April 06, 2022, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Rashid Kashif bought 2,250 shares for $44.50 per share. The transaction valued at 100,126 led to the insider holds 53,526 shares of the business.

Rashid Kashif bought 1,500 shares of NVRO for $96,067 on Mar 11. The General Counsel now owns 51,276 shares after completing the transaction at $64.04 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, GROSSMAN D KEITH, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, bought 3,200 shares for $63.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 203,488 and bolstered with 169,290 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVRO has reached a high of $127.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NVRO traded about 471.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NVRO traded about 430.04k shares per day. A total of 35.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.58M. Shares short for NVRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.94M with a Short Ratio of 4.12, compared to 1.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.75 and a low estimate of $-0.98, while EPS last year was $-0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.66, with high estimates of $-0.55 and low estimates of $-0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.51 and $-3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.88. EPS for the following year is $-2.05, with 12 analysts recommending between $-1.5 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $426.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $414.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $422.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $386.9M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.94M and the low estimate is $455.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.