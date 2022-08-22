ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $82.69 in the most recent trading day, ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) closed at 80.80, down -2.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 289684 shares were traded. ITT reached its highest trading level at $81.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ITT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 71.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $74 from $113 previously.

On April 08, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $107 to $95.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth sold 3,206 shares for $81.95 per share. The transaction valued at 262,732 led to the insider holds 53,477 shares of the business.

Savi Luca sold 10,290 shares of ITT for $899,758 on Feb 17. The President and CEO now owns 105,993 shares after completing the transaction at $87.44 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Gustafsson Mary Elizabeth, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $103.98 each. As a result, the insider received 259,950 and left with 50,117 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ITT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITT has reached a high of $105.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 83.01.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 528.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 408.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.24M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ITT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.05, compared to 1.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.24% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ITT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.68, compared to 1.06 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.99. The current Payout Ratio is 23.10% for ITT, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:3316 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.98 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.14, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.36. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.5 and $4.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.