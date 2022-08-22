MORN (Morningstar Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) closed at 244.28 in the last session, down -4.11% from day before closing price of $254.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-10.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63758 shares were traded. MORN reached its highest trading level at $252.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MORN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on October 31, 2008, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $40 from $67 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Mansueto Joseph D sold 2,368 shares for $255.38 per share. The transaction valued at 604,732 led to the insider holds 12,359,561 shares of the business.

Mansueto Joseph D sold 2,136 shares of MORN for $548,682 on Aug 17. The Executive Chairman now owns 12,361,929 shares after completing the transaction at $256.87 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Mansueto Joseph D, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 261 shares for $259.02 each. As a result, the insider received 67,603 and left with 12,364,065 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Morningstar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MORN has reached a high of $350.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $218.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 242.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 275.11.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MORN traded on average about 111.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 63.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.02M. Insiders hold about 29.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MORN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 277.58k with a Short Ratio of 2.44, compared to 394.73k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MORN is 1.44, which was 1.23 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.65 and $6.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.65. EPS for the following year is $8.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $8.25 and $8.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.