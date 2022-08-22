Repligen Corporation (RGEN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) closed the day trading at 237.75 down -1.43% from the previous closing price of $241.21. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 290066 shares were traded. RGEN reached its highest trading level at $241.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $235.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 295.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $213.

On October 14, 2021, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $330.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $241.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $241 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Snodgres Jon sold 6,698 shares for $252.86 per share. The transaction valued at 1,693,689 led to the insider holds 34,506 shares of the business.

KURIYEL RALF sold 4,840 shares of RGEN for $1,230,886 on Aug 11. The Senior VP, R&D now owns 19,270 shares after completing the transaction at $254.32 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Gebski Christine, who serves as the of the company, sold 3,357 shares for $243.01 each. As a result, the insider received 815,785 and left with 30,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Repligen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGEN has reached a high of $327.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $137.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 191.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RGEN traded about 539.28K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RGEN traded about 554.93k shares per day. A total of 55.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.76M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.00, compared to 2.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $192.68M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.15M to a low estimate of $185.21M. As of the current estimate, Repligen Corporation’s year-ago sales were $163.97M, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $199M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $819.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $795M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $806.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $670.53M, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $904.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $935.59M and the low estimate is $870.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.