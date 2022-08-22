SCVL (Shoe Carnival Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ: SCVL) closed at 25.44 down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $25.62. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 330095 shares were traded. SCVL reached its highest trading level at $25.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Shoe Carnival Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on January 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $53.

On August 19, 2021, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Pivotal Research Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 20, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $74 to $81.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Tomm Charles B. bought 2,000 shares for $27.30 per share. The transaction valued at 54,600 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Tomm Charles B. bought 4,000 shares of SCVL for $107,600 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 23,324 shares after completing the transaction at $26.90 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Guthrie Andrea R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,300 shares for $31.40 each. As a result, the insider received 40,820 and left with 24,746 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoe’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SCVL is 1.42, which has changed by -32.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.60% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SCVL has reached a high of $46.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SCVL has traded an average of 357.57K shares per day and 306.69k over the past ten days. A total of 28.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.91M. Insiders hold about 34.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SCVL as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 6.15, compared to 2.03M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.97% and a Short% of Float of 14.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SCVL is 0.32, from 0.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 6.10% for SCVL, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.52, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $353.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $355.7M to a low estimate of $351.16M. As of the current estimate, Shoe Carnival Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.57M, an estimated increase of 18.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SCVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.