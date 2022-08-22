The name TopBuild Corp. (BLD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) closed at 195.59 down -2.77% from its previous closing price of $201.17. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151852 shares were traded. BLD reached its highest trading level at $199.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $194.14.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of TopBuild Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on August 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $220.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $236.

On April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $235.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, with a $235 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Franklin Robert Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares for $214.19 per share. The transaction valued at 214,190 led to the insider holds 12,605 shares of the business.

Franklin Robert Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares of BLD for $216,470 on Mar 02. The President, Service Partners now owns 13,605 shares after completing the transaction at $216.47 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Buck Robert M, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $273.33 each. As a result, the insider received 546,660 and left with 28,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TopBuild’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLD has reached a high of $284.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $150.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 215.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLD has traded an average of 268.57K shares per day and 233.8k over the past ten days. A total of 32.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.22M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.52% stake in the company. Shares short for BLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.26, compared to 1.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.08 and a low estimate of $3.57, while EPS last year was $2.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.22 and low estimates of $3.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.6 and $14.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.97. EPS for the following year is $15.96, with 8 analysts recommending between $17.3 and $14.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.18B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, TopBuild Corp.’s year-ago sales were $834.25M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 33.50% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.2B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.16B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.71B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.49B, up 36.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.21B and the low estimate is $4.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.