There Is Still Room For Immersion Corporation (IMMR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) closed the day trading at 5.29 down -2.40% from the previous closing price of $5.42. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 301482 shares were traded. IMMR reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IMMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.60 and its Current Ratio is at 7.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 29, 2020, Colliers Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $13 to $15.

Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on September 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Akerman Aaron sold 882 shares for $5.94 per share. The transaction valued at 5,239 led to the insider holds 32,169 shares of the business.

MARTIN WILLIAM C bought 10,000 shares of IMMR for $56,125 on May 31. The Chief Strategy Officer now owns 432,831 shares after completing the transaction at $5.61 per share. On May 27, another insider, MARTIN WILLIAM C, who serves as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 285,830 and bolstered with 422,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Immersion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMMR has reached a high of $9.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.47.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IMMR traded about 303.43K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IMMR traded about 439.29k shares per day. A total of 33.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.73M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 659.65k with a Short Ratio of 2.07, compared to 881.26k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.96% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.62 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $7.31M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.31M to a low estimate of $7.31M. As of the current estimate, Immersion Corporation’s year-ago sales were $7.16M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.5M, a decrease of -22.80% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IMMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.09M, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.7M and the low estimate is $36.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.