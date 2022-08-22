There Is Still Room For Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) was 3.91 for the day, down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $3.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38982 shares were traded. PRE reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Prenetics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRE has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0464, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6073.

Shares Statistics:

PRE traded an average of 101.40K shares per day over the past three months and 73.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.71M. Insiders hold about 41.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 341.83k with a Short Ratio of 4.29, compared to 218.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.04 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.41. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.07 and $-0.52.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $394.52M and the low estimate is $301.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.