There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP).

In the latest session, Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) closed at 171.39 down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $174.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 164539 shares were traded. MEDP reached its highest trading level at $173.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Medpace Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 126.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 02, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $124 to $135.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Troendle August J. bought 8,330 shares for $145.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,207,850 led to the insider holds 5,513,639 shares of the business.

Medpace Investors, LLC bought 8,330 shares of MEDP for $1,207,850 on Jul 18. The 10% Owner now owns 5,513,639 shares after completing the transaction at $145.00 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Troendle August J., who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 22,290 shares for $144.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,222,911 and bolstered with 5,505,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medpace’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MEDP has reached a high of $231.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $126.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 157.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MEDP has traded an average of 329.03K shares per day and 234.32k over the past ten days. A total of 32.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.63M. Insiders hold about 20.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MEDP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.76, compared to 2.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.51, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.22 and $6.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.15. EPS for the following year is $6.53, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $6.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $359.43M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $363.5M to a low estimate of $354.75M. As of the current estimate, Medpace Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $291.56M, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $368.51M, an increase of 19.40% less than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $376.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $360.99M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MEDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, up 23.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.