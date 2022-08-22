There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) closed the day trading at 4.20 down -6.87% from the previous closing price of $4.51. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.3100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1316279 shares were traded. ADGI reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1950.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADGI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $46 to $10.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Elia Marc bought 584,451 shares for $4.62 per share. The transaction valued at 2,700,164 led to the insider holds 9,248,250 shares of the business.

Elia Marc bought 1,265,549 shares of ADGI for $5,454,516 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 8,663,799 shares after completing the transaction at $4.31 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Elia Marc, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $4.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,040,000 and bolstered with 7,398,250 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADGI has reached a high of $78.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6527, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1642.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADGI traded about 797.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADGI traded about 944.77k shares per day. A total of 108.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.14M. Insiders hold about 24.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ADGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.31, compared to 4.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.58% and a Short% of Float of 21.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.4 and low estimates of $-0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.18 and $-2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.35. EPS for the following year is $-1.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-1.86.