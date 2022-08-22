This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)

As of close of business last night, Chart Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at 196.23, down -0.77% from its previous closing price of $197.75. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 295352 shares were traded. GTLS reached its highest trading level at $196.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $191.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GTLS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $186 to $171.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Ducote Douglas A Jr. sold 2,250 shares for $191.50 per share. The transaction valued at 430,875 led to the insider holds 6,011 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 161.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLS has reached a high of $214.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 174.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 163.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GTLS traded 407.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 388.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.68M. Shares short for GTLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.46M with a Short Ratio of 13.55, compared to 5.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.90% and a Short% of Float of 24.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.79 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.5 and $4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.24. EPS for the following year is $8.02, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.1 and $5.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $390.49M. It ranges from a high estimate of $395.3M to a low estimate of $384.5M. As of the current estimate, Chart Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $322M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $460.09M, an increase of 32.10% over than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $482.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $427.15M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.