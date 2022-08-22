This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Snap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO)

In the latest session, Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SNPO) closed at 11.09 down -4.31% from its previous closing price of $11.59. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111076 shares were traded. SNPO reached its highest trading level at $11.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Snap One Holdings Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Dungan Jefferson bought 10,000 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 102,500 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

HEYMAN JOHN H bought 5,000 shares of SNPO for $48,750 on May 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,572,579 shares after completing the transaction at $9.75 per share. On May 23, another insider, HEYMAN JOHN H, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 54,500 and bolstered with 1,567,579 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNPO has reached a high of $24.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.74.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNPO has traded an average of 88.99K shares per day and 81.35k over the past ten days. A total of 74.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.02M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SNPO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 15.09, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 13.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.86. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $292.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $298.23M to a low estimate of $283M. As of the current estimate, Snap One Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $253.31M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $304.21M, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $316M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $294.3M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.34B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.