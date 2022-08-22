Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS)

The closing price of Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX: SMTS) was 0.52 for the day, down -0.15% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67209 shares were traded. SMTS reached its highest trading level at $0.5201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5092.

On January 16, 2018, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on January 16, 2018, with a $4 target price.

As of this moment, Sierra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41.

Over the past 52 weeks, SMTS has reached a high of $2.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1167.

SMTS traded an average of 147.96K shares per day over the past three months and 255.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 163.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.90M. Insiders hold about 0.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.33% stake in the company. Shares short for SMTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 197.01k with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 328.69k on Jun 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, SMTS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.00%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $67.98M to a low estimate of $67.98M. As of the current estimate, Sierra Metals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $60.7M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.58M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $70.58M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245.74M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $234.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $272.01M, down -11.70% from the average estimate.