Update from Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): A steady trajectory

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) closed the day trading at 79.61 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $81.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133915 shares were traded. DIOD reached its highest trading level at $81.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DIOD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $110.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when LU KEH SHEW sold 3,000 shares for $83.11 per share. The transaction valued at 249,331 led to the insider holds 75,183 shares of the business.

Whitmire Brett R sold 600 shares of DIOD for $36,000 on Jul 05. The CFO now owns 27,125 shares after completing the transaction at $60.00 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Menard Peter M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 630 shares for $77.80 each. As a result, the insider received 49,014 and left with 16,310 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Diodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIOD has reached a high of $113.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 85.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DIOD traded about 262.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DIOD traded about 186.61k shares per day. A total of 45.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.61M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DIOD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.30, compared to 1.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 4.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.78 and a low estimate of $1.71, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.81, with high estimates of $1.93 and low estimates of $1.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.17 and $6.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.91. EPS for the following year is $7.1, with 6 analysts recommending between $8 and $6.02.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $500.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $502M to a low estimate of $500M. As of the current estimate, Diodes Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $440.45M, an estimated increase of 13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $520.32M, an increase of 11.30% less than the figure of $13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $525.23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $510M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.