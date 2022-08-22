Update from NICE Ltd. (NICE): A steady trajectory

The closing price of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) was 221.94 for the day, down -1.12% from the previous closing price of $224.46. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 341422 shares were traded. NICE reached its highest trading level at $222.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NICE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $266 to $300.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $261 to $260.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NICE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NICE has reached a high of $319.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $179.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 207.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 235.68.

Shares Statistics:

NICE traded an average of 223.12K shares per day over the past three months and 314.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.48M. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NICE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.84, compared to 1.66M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for NICE, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 22, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.85 and a low estimate of $1.7, while EPS last year was $1.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.84, with high estimates of $1.89 and low estimates of $1.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.45 and $7.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.37. EPS for the following year is $8.22, with 11 analysts recommending between $8.48 and $8.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $525.76M to a low estimate of $514.5M. As of the current estimate, NICE Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $458.86M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NICE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.