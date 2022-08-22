What shareholders can do to beat the market with System1 Inc. (SST) stock

As of close of business last night, System1 Inc.’s stock clocked out at 10.12, down -12.00% from its previous closing price of $11.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1213931 shares were traded. SST reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On April 26, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a In-line rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares for $10.20 per share. The transaction valued at 509,900 led to the insider holds 25,400,559 shares of the business.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of SST for $172,067 on May 23. The 10% Owner now owns 25,450,559 shares after completing the transaction at $10.64 per share. On May 20, another insider, Cannae Holdings, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $10.55 each. As a result, the insider received 2,110,320 and left with 25,466,724 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, System1’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SST has reached a high of $37.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SST traded 278.75K shares on average per day over the past three months and 456.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 90.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.19M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.66, compared to 1.6M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $900.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $932.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $831.47M, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.