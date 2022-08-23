A glimpse at Hibbett Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) closed at 59.80 up 0.07% from its previous closing price of $59.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 265062 shares were traded. HIBB reached its highest trading level at $59.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hibbett Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 22, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $80.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $110 to $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Crudele Anthony F bought 1,677 shares for $69.25 per share. The transaction valued at 116,132 led to the insider holds 27,539 shares of the business.

Crudele Anthony F bought 323 shares of HIBB for $22,368 on Dec 17. The Director now owns 25,862 shares after completing the transaction at $69.25 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Flur Dorlisa K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,500 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIBB now has a Market Capitalization of 786.19M and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. As of this moment, Hibbett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HIBB is 1.85, which has changed by -34.90% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB has reached a high of $101.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HIBB has traded an average of 367.03K shares per day and 312.41k over the past ten days. A total of 13.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.92M. Shares short for HIBB as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.89, compared to 2.31M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.72% and a Short% of Float of 21.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HIBB is 1.00, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.10% for HIBB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 20, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.49 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.15 and $8.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.66. EPS for the following year is $10.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.47 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.