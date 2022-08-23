A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

After closing at $39.04 in the most recent trading day, Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) closed at 37.42, down -4.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 467255 shares were traded. PEGA reached its highest trading level at $38.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PEGA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 25, 2022, Macquarie Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 500 shares for $41.50 per share. The transaction valued at 20,750 led to the insider holds 2,043 shares of the business.

KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 500 shares of PEGA for $20,400 on Aug 08. The VP of Finance & CAO now owns 2,543 shares after completing the transaction at $40.80 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, STILLWELL KENNETH, who serves as the COO, CFO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $100.76 each. As a result, the insider received 100,758 and left with 6,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has reached a high of $142.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 515.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 508.64k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 81.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 48.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PEGA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 1.33M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.23%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PEGA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.16.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $287.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.1M to a low estimate of $280.53M. As of the current estimate, Pegasystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $256.27M, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $367.32M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $338.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.