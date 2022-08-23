An average trading volume for Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $3.70 in the most recent trading day, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) closed at 3.56, down -3.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 331564 shares were traded. ATHA reached its highest trading level at $3.6850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATHA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.40 and its Current Ratio is at 26.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On June 23, 2022, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,101,362 shares for $2.99 per share. The transaction valued at 3,293,072 led to the insider holds 4,797,278 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 270,000 shares of ATHA for $807,300 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 3,695,916 shares after completing the transaction at $2.99 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, MOEBIUS HANS, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $2.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,800 and bolstered with 52,955 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATHA has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2016, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.5665.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 998.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 301.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 37.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ATHA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 3.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.74, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.68, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.28 and $-3.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.62. EPS for the following year is $-2.79, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.57 and $-4.53.