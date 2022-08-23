An investigation into Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS)’s technical aspects

The price of Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS) closed at 307.89 in the last session, down -3.97% from day before closing price of $320.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-12.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 195719 shares were traded. DDS reached its highest trading level at $318.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $305.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DDS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $298 from $210 previously.

On February 23, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $330 to $275.

On November 30, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $190.UBS initiated its Sell rating on November 30, 2021, with a $190 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when LITCHFORD MIKE sold 500 shares for $319.69 per share. The transaction valued at 159,845 led to the insider holds 2,732 shares of the business.

Rutledge Reynie bought 3 shares of DDS for $880 on Apr 28. The Director now owns 20,830 shares after completing the transaction at $293.39 per share. On Feb 23, another insider, STEPHENS WARREN A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $230.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,610,285 and bolstered with 94,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dillard’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DDS is 0.91, which has changed by 48.22% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DDS has reached a high of $400.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $160.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 249.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 271.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DDS traded on average about 229.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 273.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.88M. Insiders hold about 25.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 8.16, compared to 1.97M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 52.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DDS is 0.80, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.71. The current Payout Ratio is 1.50% for DDS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 1992 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.72 and a low estimate of $2.77, while EPS last year was $8.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.82, with high estimates of $4.66 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.99 and $21.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.19. EPS for the following year is $17.23, with 4 analysts recommending between $21.49 and $12.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.07B and the low estimate is $5.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.