As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Forte Biosciences Inc. (FBRX) offers stability

The closing price of Forte Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) was 1.37 for the day, up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $1.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97219 shares were traded. FBRX reached its highest trading level at $1.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 25.70 and its Current Ratio is at 25.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Chardan Capital Markets on September 20, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $3.50 from $4 previously.

On September 03, 2021, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Riley Antony A sold 25,000 shares for $4.24 per share. The transaction valued at 106,105 led to the insider holds 11,065 shares of the business.

Wagner Paul A. sold 1,000,000 shares of FBRX for $4,347,100 on Sep 07. The now owns 1,279,049 shares after completing the transaction at $4.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBRX now has a Market Capitalization of 27.66M and an Enterprise Value of -12.37M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FBRX is 0.82, which has changed by -95.21% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FBRX has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6265.

Shares Statistics:

FBRX traded an average of 264.94K shares per day over the past three months and 210.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.64M. Insiders hold about 8.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FBRX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 163.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.62, compared to 215.94k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.