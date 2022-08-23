Considering COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $15.77 in the most recent trading day, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) closed at 16.98, up 7.67%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 529890 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CMPS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 29, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On July 13, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $67.

On June 28, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2021, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Malievskaia Ekaterina sold 6,372 shares for $12.48 per share. The transaction valued at 79,523 led to the insider holds 4,284,201 shares of the business.

Malievskaia Ekaterina sold 6,372 shares of CMPS for $79,523 on Mar 29. The Chief Innovation Officer now owns 4,268,197 shares after completing the transaction at $12.48 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Goldsmith George Jay, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,372 shares for $12.48 each. As a result, the insider received 79,523 and left with 4,268,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 670.58M and an Enterprise Value of 466.39M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $49.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 348.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 435.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.29M. Insiders hold about 20.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 9.97, compared to 3.45M on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-0.73, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.54 and low estimates of $-0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.08 and $-2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.32. EPS for the following year is $-2.78, with 8 analysts recommending between $-2.08 and $-3.7.