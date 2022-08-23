Considering RxSight Inc. (RXST) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) closed at 13.50 in the last session, down -0.81% from day before closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 47385 shares were traded. RXST reached its highest trading level at $14.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RXST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Corley Jesse Anderson bought 8,150 shares for $12.48 per share. The transaction valued at 101,753 led to the insider holds 14,009 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RXST has reached a high of $16.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RXST traded on average about 100.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 132.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.66M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RXST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 705.96k with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 590.31k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.6M to a low estimate of $10.1M. As of the current estimate, RxSight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.79M, an estimated increase of 87.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.15M, an increase of 67.90% less than the figure of $87.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RXST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.59M, up 100.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.6M and the low estimate is $75M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 79.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.