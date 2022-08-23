ENVB (Enveric Biosciences Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.26, down -7.67% from its previous closing price of $6.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 366626 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENVB’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENVB now has a Market Capitalization of 10.60M and an Enterprise Value of -7.29M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENVB is 1.39, which has changed by -92.42% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENVB has reached a high of $187.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENVB traded 361.80K shares on average per day over the past three months and 716.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.85M. Insiders hold about 15.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ENVB as of Jul 28, 2022 were 167.03k with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 47.29k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.98% and a Short% of Float of 13.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.