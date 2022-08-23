Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) closed the day trading at 47.70 down -2.65% from the previous closing price of $49.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 321892 shares were traded. FLGT reached its highest trading level at $48.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FLGT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on January 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when Xie Jian sold 1,414 shares for $48.89 per share. The transaction valued at 69,137 led to the insider holds 310,404 shares of the business.

KIM PAUL sold 1,945 shares of FLGT for $95,100 on Aug 17. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 150,169 shares after completing the transaction at $48.89 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Gao Hanlin, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 370 shares for $48.89 each. As a result, the insider received 18,091 and left with 855,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLGT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.48B and an Enterprise Value of 988.41M. As of this moment, Fulgent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 64.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLGT is 1.41, which has changed by -47.62% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLGT has reached a high of $109.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FLGT traded about 329.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FLGT traded about 411.35k shares per day. A total of 30.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.35M. Insiders hold about 4.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 4.57, compared to 1.45M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $3.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $5.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.96. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $103.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.7M to a low estimate of $103.7M. As of the current estimate, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $227.87M, an estimated decrease of -54.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $101.2M, a decrease of -59.80% less than the figure of $-54.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $101.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $650.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $650.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $992.58M, down -34.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.8M and the low estimate is $386.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.