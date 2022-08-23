Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) closed the day trading at 6.75 down -2.17% from the previous closing price of $6.90. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 249390 shares were traded. GILT reached its highest trading level at $6.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GILT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 29, 2012, Brigantine started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.

On June 22, 2011, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Perform rating and target price of $5.Oppenheimer initiated its Perform rating on June 22, 2011, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gilat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2250.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GILT has reached a high of $10.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GILT traded about 183.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GILT traded about 151.64k shares per day. A total of 56.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.91M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GILT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 399.84k with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 545.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

GILT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.99, up from 0.36 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.