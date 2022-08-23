How is Silk Road Medical Inc’s (NASDAQ: SILK) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed at 43.15 in the last session, down 0.00% from day before closing price of $43.15. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 312299 shares were traded. SILK reached its highest trading level at $44.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.33.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SILK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H sold 5,000 shares for $47.25 per share. The transaction valued at 236,250 led to the insider holds 215,809 shares of the business.

Buchanan Lucas W. sold 25,000 shares of SILK for $1,211,508 on Aug 15. The COO/CFO now owns 179,119 shares after completing the transaction at $48.46 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Buchanan Lucas W., who serves as the COO/CFO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $47.79 each. As a result, the insider received 1,194,722 and left with 191,764 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $67.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SILK traded on average about 322.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 281.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.23M. Shares short for SILK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 6.89, compared to 2.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.5, while EPS last year was $-0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.4, with high estimates of $-0.33 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.58 and $-1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.75. EPS for the following year is $-1.37, with 7 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $161.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.