I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in GasLog Partners LP (GLOP).

The price of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) closed at 6.12 in the last session, up 2.34% from day before closing price of $5.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 274676 shares were traded. GLOP reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLOP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Jefferies Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $6.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLOP is 2.37, which has changed by 42.72% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLOP has reached a high of $7.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLOP traded on average about 438.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 335.02k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 52.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 29.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GLOP as of Jul 28, 2022 were 146.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.33, compared to 214.83k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.28% and a Short% of Float of 0.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GLOP is 0.04, which was 0.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.71.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLOP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $344.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $322.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $334.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.14M, up 2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $330.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.5M and the low estimate is $306.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.