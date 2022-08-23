I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE).

After closing at $7.47 in the most recent trading day, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) closed at 7.54, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 233008 shares were traded. KLXE reached its highest trading level at $7.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KLXE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 03, 2019, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 03, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR sold 4,430 shares for $7.22 per share. The transaction valued at 31,985 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR sold 18,891 shares of KLXE for $132,269 on Mar 23. The Director now owns 4,430 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, ROBERTSON CORBIN J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 47,384 shares for $7.16 each. As a result, the insider received 339,146 and left with 23,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KLXE now has a Market Capitalization of 89.45M and an Enterprise Value of 421.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.77.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KLXE is 2.39, which has changed by 3.89% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KLXE has reached a high of $13.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.23.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 231.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 299.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.00M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KLXE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.98, compared to 1.25M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 10.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-3.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.