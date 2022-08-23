In spite of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s (NYSE:AMR) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) closed at 166.34 up 7.45% from its previous closing price of $154.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 773645 shares were traded. AMR reached its highest trading level at $167.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $152.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $215.

On March 10, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $143 to $155.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when Fessenden Elizabeth Anne sold 4,000 shares for $145.38 per share. The transaction valued at 581,520 led to the insider holds 4,567 shares of the business.

Vogel Scott D. sold 2,500 shares of AMR for $338,650 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 47,327 shares after completing the transaction at $135.46 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, FERRARA ALBERT E JR, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,665 shares for $135.75 each. As a result, the insider received 497,524 and left with 18,825 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alpha’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMR has reached a high of $186.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 109.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMR has traded an average of 680.69K shares per day and 594.43k over the past ten days. A total of 18.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.65M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.10, compared to 942.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.13% and a Short% of Float of 8.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $30.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $31.86 and a low estimate of $29.66, while EPS last year was $-1.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $26.1, with high estimates of $38.69 and low estimates of $19.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $121.52 and $87.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $99.34. EPS for the following year is $37.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $56.9 and $22.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.91B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.26B, up 96.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -34.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.