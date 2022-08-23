In the case of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR), what’s next?

The closing price of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) was 78.07 for the day, down -1.48% from the previous closing price of $79.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 368304 shares were traded. NVCR reached its highest trading level at $79.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $77.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NVCR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 342.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 16, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $115.

On February 08, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on February 08, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when Benaim Ely sold 5,959 shares for $73.73 per share. The transaction valued at 439,328 led to the insider holds 28,672 shares of the business.

Leonard Frank X sold 414 shares of NVCR for $28,839 on Aug 02. The Chief Development Officer now owns 102,193 shares after completing the transaction at $69.66 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, Benaim Ely, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 437 shares for $69.66 each. As a result, the insider received 30,441 and left with 34,631 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVCR has reached a high of $143.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $56.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.55.

Shares Statistics:

NVCR traded an average of 629.57K shares per day over the past three months and 433.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.84M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NVCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 10.76, compared to 7.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 8.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $143M to a low estimate of $123.72M. As of the current estimate, NovoCure Limited’s year-ago sales were $141.22M, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $134.86M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of $-6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.17M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $567M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $530.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $545.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $535.03M, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616M and the low estimate is $536.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.