In What Direction Will ArcBest Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Goes From Here?

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) closed the day trading at 87.66 down -2.60% from the previous closing price of $90.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174970 shares were traded. ARCB reached its highest trading level at $88.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.73.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARCB, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $102.

On April 08, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $76.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Stipp Janice E sold 5,000 shares for $90.64 per share. The transaction valued at 453,200 led to the insider holds 19,700 shares of the business.

SPINNER STEVEN sold 5,000 shares of ARCB for $460,000 on Feb 10. The Director now owns 8,100 shares after completing the transaction at $92.00 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, SPINNER STEVEN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $91.00 each. As a result, the insider received 455,000 and left with 13,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ArcBest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARCB is 1.58, which has changed by 30.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARCB has reached a high of $125.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARCB traded about 234.18K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARCB traded about 195.43k shares per day. A total of 24.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.13M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCB as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.72M with a Short Ratio of 7.33, compared to 1.69M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.82%.

Dividends & Splits

ARCB’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.48, up from 0.32 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.24 and a low estimate of $3.67, while EPS last year was $1.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.54, with high estimates of $4.05 and low estimates of $3.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.95 and $12.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.61. EPS for the following year is $11.62, with 10 analysts recommending between $14.45 and $8.55.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.37B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.24B. As of the current estimate, ArcBest Corporation’s year-ago sales were $948.97M, an estimated increase of 44.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.35B, an increase of 34.00% less than the figure of $44.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.27B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.98B, up 36.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.04B and the low estimate is $5.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.