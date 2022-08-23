Invest in Xencor Inc. (XNCR) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) closed at 29.11 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $29.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 184941 shares were traded. XNCR reached its highest trading level at $30.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XNCR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $54.

On January 21, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $60.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on January 21, 2022, with a $60 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Desjarlais John R sold 1,172 shares for $29.13 per share. The transaction valued at 34,140 led to the insider holds 135,625 shares of the business.

Eckert Celia sold 789 shares of XNCR for $22,810 on Mar 09. The VP, GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 28,976 shares after completing the transaction at $28.91 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Kuch John J, who serves as the SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CFO of the company, sold 690 shares for $28.93 each. As a result, the insider received 19,965 and left with 124,591 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XNCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.81B and an Enterprise Value of 1.34B. As of this moment, Xencor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.39.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XNCR is 0.60, which has changed by -7.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XNCR has reached a high of $43.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XNCR traded on average about 362.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 270.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.24M. Shares short for XNCR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 8.18, compared to 2.95M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 8.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XNCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $186.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $165.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.11M, down -39.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $139.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.97M and the low estimate is $13.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.