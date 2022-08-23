Investing in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s stock clocked out at 4.74, down 0.00% from its previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21073 shares were traded. EDF reached its highest trading level at $4.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EDF’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when MCLENDON HEATH B bought 500 shares for $6.11 per share. The transaction valued at 3,055 led to the insider holds 8,020 shares of the business.

CRAIGE JAMES E bought 40,100 shares of EDF for $241,200 on Jan 24. The Executive Vice President now owns 58,522 shares after completing the transaction at $6.01 per share. On Dec 21, another insider, CRAIGE JAMES E, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $6.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,227 and bolstered with 64,675 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDF has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8331.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EDF traded 58.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 62.45k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.93% stake in the company. Shares short for EDF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 97.8k with a Short Ratio of 1.66, compared to 57.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 16.48.