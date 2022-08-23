Is Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) closed at 215.13 in the last session, down -3.90% from day before closing price of $223.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-8.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 105349 shares were traded. AZPN reached its highest trading level at $220.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.96.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AZPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $170 to $162.

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Whelan, Jr. Robert M. sold 4,010 shares for $159.07 per share. The transaction valued at 637,891 led to the insider holds 12,865 shares of the business.

CASEY DONALD P sold 10,673 shares of AZPN for $1,627,754 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 8,537 shares after completing the transaction at $152.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Aspen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 205.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AZPN is 1.22, which has changed by 67.08% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -7.76% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AZPN has reached a high of $229.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $122.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 195.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 166.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AZPN traded on average about 194.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 150.16k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AZPN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 388.77k with a Short Ratio of 2.00, compared to 389.17k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.63% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $2.06, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.94, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $5.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.46. EPS for the following year is $5.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.12 and $4.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $280.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $300.13M to a low estimate of $255M. As of the current estimate, Aspen Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.96M, an estimated increase of 41.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $795.26M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $743M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $767.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $709.38M, up 8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $977.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.2B and the low estimate is $748M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.