Is this a Prime Time To acquire Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) stock

The price of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) closed at 3.50 in the last session, down -2.78% from day before closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 256885 shares were traded. TRVI reached its highest trading level at $3.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRVI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on June 03, 2019, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On June 03, 2019, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On June 03, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Needham initiated its Buy rating on June 03, 2019, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when TPG GP A, LLC sold 63,569 shares for $3.11 per share. The transaction valued at 197,827 led to the insider holds 3,824,883 shares of the business.

TPG GP A, LLC sold 436,431 shares of TRVI for $1,246,185 on Jul 01. The Former 10% Owner now owns 3,888,452 shares after completing the transaction at $2.86 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, TPG GP A, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 429,838 shares for $2.77 each. As a result, the insider received 1,191,898 and left with 4,324,883 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVI has reached a high of $4.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2224, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9120.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRVI traded on average about 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 367.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 59.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.81M. Insiders hold about 5.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 198.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.10, compared to 90.13k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.51% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.23, while EPS last year was $-0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.57 and $-0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.76. EPS for the following year is $-0.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.47 and $-1.07.