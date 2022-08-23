It’s a good day to be an Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) shareholder

In the latest session, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) closed at 75.00 down -2.64% from its previous closing price of $77.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 390824 shares were traded. GWRE reached its highest trading level at $76.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.60.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Guidewire Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

On April 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $125.

JMP Securities Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on March 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $110.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Brown Andrew William Fraser sold 4,000 shares for $74.14 per share. The transaction valued at 296,548 led to the insider holds 2,524 shares of the business.

Cooper Jeffrey Elliott sold 1,132 shares of GWRE for $82,783 on Jun 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 41,813 shares after completing the transaction at $73.13 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, King James Winston, who serves as the Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of the company, sold 1,166 shares for $73.13 each. As a result, the insider received 85,270 and left with 27,141 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GWRE has reached a high of $130.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GWRE has traded an average of 484.12K shares per day and 320.36k over the past ten days. A total of 83.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.59M. Shares short for GWRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.07M with a Short Ratio of 8.67, compared to 3.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.45 and $-0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.19, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $229.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $232M to a low estimate of $226.3M. As of the current estimate, Guidewire Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $229.44M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GWRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $800.01M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $794.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $797.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $743.27M, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $882.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $892M and the low estimate is $865.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.