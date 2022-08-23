It’s an appealing income play to consider Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE)

After closing at $32.70 in the most recent trading day, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) closed at 32.60, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 629786 shares were traded. CERE reached its highest trading level at $34.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CERE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on July 07, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On February 15, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27.

On January 05, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $50.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on January 05, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,425,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,875,000 led to the insider holds 6,511,727 shares of the business.

Ceesay Abraham sold 9,606 shares of CERE for $327,757 on Aug 15. The President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $34.12 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Renger John, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 55,000 shares for $40.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,227,624 and left with 2,704 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CERE has reached a high of $46.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.25.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 769.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 148.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.09M. Insiders hold about 18.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CERE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.60, compared to 6.08M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.42% and a Short% of Float of 13.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-0.55, while EPS last year was $-0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.49, with high estimates of $-0.37 and low estimates of $-0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.57 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.94. EPS for the following year is $-2.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.86 and $-2.63.